ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.66, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.