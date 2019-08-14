Provident Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,041 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Fastenal worth $85,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Fastenal by 131.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.8% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

