Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 232 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

