Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 40,103 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 478.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $9.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.87. The company had a trading volume of 371,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.51. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

