Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 57,790 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,184. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $985,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,874.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $244,110.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.