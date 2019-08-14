Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.64% of Amerisafe worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1,492.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 204.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 69.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $154,358.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $52,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amerisafe stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

