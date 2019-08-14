Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $23,766,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. 84,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,485. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

