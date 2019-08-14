Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,168 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. 6,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,390. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

