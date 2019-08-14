Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,782 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,719. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

