Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.67

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.67 and last traded at $259.20, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

