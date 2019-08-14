Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,988. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.