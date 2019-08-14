Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.48

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 8370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBGY. Liberum Capital cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

