Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.08. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 409,277 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 473,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

