Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45, Morningstar.com reports. Purple Innovation had a positive return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 554,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $349.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Megibow purchased 22,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $151,469.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $567,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.