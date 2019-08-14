Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 262,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,327. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

