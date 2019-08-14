Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

