Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155,541.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $60.58 or 0.00595674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $155,541.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00269321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.01393779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00093026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,191 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.