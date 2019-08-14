Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realogy in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Realogy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 4,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 278,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Realogy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 861,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 456,117 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.