Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $68.45 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

