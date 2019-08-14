Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reduced by Analyst

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $874.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 133.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 234,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

