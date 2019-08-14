Qredit Market Cap Achieves $398,692.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $398,692.00 and approximately $3,096.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011532 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000533 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

