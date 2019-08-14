Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Qualstar had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Qualstar stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Qualstar alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,001.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,614.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,147.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,697 shares of company stock valued at $256,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.