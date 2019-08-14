Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Releases Earnings Results

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.53%.

NASDAQ:QBAK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.36. Qualstar has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Steven N. Bronson bought 6,951 shares of Qualstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at $86,240.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $55,949.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,532.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,697 shares of company stock valued at $256,019 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

