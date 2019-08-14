Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.97. Qualstar shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

In other Qualstar news, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 9,082 shares of Qualstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,001.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 9,451 shares of Qualstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $55,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,532.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,697 shares of company stock worth $256,019 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualstar stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Qualstar worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.