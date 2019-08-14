Quark Price Up 82.6% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. During the last week, Quark has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $507.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,214,016 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

