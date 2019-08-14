Qvr LLC Buys Shares of 7,500 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Qvr LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 0.0% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,469. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

