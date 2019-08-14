Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s share price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.65), approximately 68,957 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.76. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70.

About Ra International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

