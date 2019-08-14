RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 39,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.42. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

