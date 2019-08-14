Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Radium has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $2,681.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,805,979 coins and its circulating supply is 3,796,854 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

