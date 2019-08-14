Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 72681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

