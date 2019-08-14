Rapids Trading Down 15.7% This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $9,220.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00270724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.01369930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00096553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,390,357,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,111,059 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.