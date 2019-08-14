REA Group (ASX:REA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as A$104.38 ($74.03) and last traded at A$104.03 ($73.78), with a volume of 504002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$96.64 ($68.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.20%.

The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About REA Group (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

