Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,416. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.27. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arnaud Ajdler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

