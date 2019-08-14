RED Price Reaches $0.0062 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. In the last week, RED has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $809,595.00 and approximately $6,050.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00763445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000540 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

