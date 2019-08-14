Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

RRR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

