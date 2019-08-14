ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $294,716.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Upbit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $42.35 million and $294,716.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00953742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00241990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002661 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

