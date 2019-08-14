Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Up 14.3%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s share price was up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 118,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

