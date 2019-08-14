Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 30,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,059. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

REED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

In other Reed’s news, major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 564,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $1,917,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,469,314 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Bass bought 10,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,220 shares of company stock worth $2,751,585 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

