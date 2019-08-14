Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 1037462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $758,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Regency Mines Company Profile (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.