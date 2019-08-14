Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2019 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

8/2/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/30/2019 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/9/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Beyond Meat had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BYND traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

