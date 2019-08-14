Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

8/11/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

7/3/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 119,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

