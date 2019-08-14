Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC):

8/9/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/8/2019 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

8/1/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – AMC Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – AMC Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We remain optimistic that the full-year box office could match last year’s $11.9 billion record or at least come fairly close. A new record is not impossible but might require a surprise hit or two.””

7/15/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

7/3/2019 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

6/26/2019 – AMC Entertainment was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2019 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AMC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 134.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,959,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 74,905 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $283,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

