Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 2.4%

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $200.00 and last traded at $200.00, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.84.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

