Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,724.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinZest, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $129,724.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.04473919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinZest, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.