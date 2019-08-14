Reviewing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $77.88 million 9.05 $570,000.00 $0.11 291.45 Advanced Micro Devices $6.48 billion 5.38 $337.00 million $0.35 91.74

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.33% 1.12% 0.98% Advanced Micro Devices 3.25% 16.04% 5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CEVA and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Advanced Micro Devices 2 16 11 0 2.31

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $31.54, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

