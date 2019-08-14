Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 700,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $550,760.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,290. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after buying an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 767,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after buying an additional 534,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

