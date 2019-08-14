Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 197,927 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 360,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at $233,920.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,479.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,660.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

