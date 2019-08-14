Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $34,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

