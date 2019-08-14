Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $44.71 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.58% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,182. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

