Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $58.87 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Pool worth $58,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pool by 544.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,773. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

